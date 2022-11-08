Second £324 cost of living support payment being rolled out across Northern Ireland from today

People receiving certain benefits will be getting a second cost of living payment from today.

The second cost of living payment will begin hitting bank accounts across Northern Ireland from Tuesday.

Those eligible to receive the £324 payment include people on income-based Jobseekers Allowance, income-related Employment and Support Allowance, income Support, Pension Credit and Universal Credit.

For most the money will appear in accounts between November 8 and 23.

However people on tax credits will have to wait until November 23 before they begin receiving the money with most payments issued by November 30.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said around one in four families across the UK are expected to receive the latest financial instalment.

"Prices are rising across the world as we manage the aftershock of Covid-19 and Putin’s invasion of Ukraine,” he added.

"We recognise that families back home are struggling, which is why we’ve taken decisive action to hold down energy bills this winter, and provided hundreds of pounds of cash support for each vulnerable household.

"As part of that support, over 8 million vulnerable households – almost a quarter of families in the UK – will automatically receive a second cost of living payment worth £324 in their bank account from today.

"And while we can’t completely protect people from rising prices, my priority at the upcoming Autumn Statement will be to protect the poorest in society as we take the tough decisions necessary to fix our public finances."

Payments will appear in bank accounts or on a Payment Exception Service voucher as ‘DWP Cost of Living’.

They may be delayed for anyone who has recently changed their bank account details.

NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said: "The UK Government is committed to helping those most in need in Northern Ireland, with cost of living support reaching Northern Ireland families this month.

"The payment will help them through this challenging time as they face rising costs and shows the UK Government delivering for the most vulnerable in our society."

All payments will still be issued automatically.