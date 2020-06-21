Second arrest after Ballymena jewellery burglary

Police investigating a burglary at a jewellers in Ballymena on Saturday have arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of theft.

An 18-year-old man who was also arrested on suspicion of theft following the incident shortly after 1pm on Church Street remains in custody.

Inspector Reid said: "Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 859 20/06/20."

It's after two men, one covering his face with a surgical mask, entered the jewellers and made off with a quantity of jewellery. They were pursued by several bystanders, with the incident filmed by a passer-by on their phone.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Ballymena newsagent Eugene Diamond, whose shop is nearby, said he found the incident “beyond shocking”.

“The owners are long time Ballymena people. They have been there maybe 40 years, my business is about half a mile up the street.

“This is only their second Saturday of trading I think since lockdown started.

“I have discussed the wearing of masks with people before, they’re great and will save lives but opportunists are going to wear them and it’s going to become more commonplace.”