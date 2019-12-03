Second arrest over Muckamore Abbey abuse claims

A man has been arrested by detectives investigating alleged mistreatment of patients at a hospital for the mentally ill in Northern Ireland. (PA)

A man has been arrested by detectives investigating alleged mistreatment of patients at a hospital for the mentally ill in Northern Ireland.

He was detained in the Antrim area yesterday morning.

Muckamore Abbey hospital near Antrim is the subject of a PSNI review.

A police statement said: "Detectives from the PSNI's Public Protection Branch investigating the allegations of ill-treatment of patients at Muckamore Abbey hospital have arrested a 33-year-old male this morning, Monday December 2, in the Antrim area."

Muckamore Abbey treats patients with learning disabilities and mental health needs.

Detectives have been investigating thousands of incidents after allegations were made about abuse of patients.

This was the second arrest linked to allegations of abuse at the hospital.

Last month, a man aged 30 was arrested and later released on bail.