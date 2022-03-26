Second Cavehill fire within a week extinguished on Saturday night

The aftermath of a blaze on Black Mountain which occurred earlier this week, on Monday March 21. Credit: Hugh Russell

The Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service has confirmed it extinguished a second gorse fire within a week in the Cavehill area of Belfast on Saturday night.

A spokesperson for the NIFRS said 10 fire fighters arrived to the north Belfast beauty spot at 6.45pm on Saturday evening after residents reported smoke rising from the hills, following a similar outbreak on Monday night.

"The fire was extinguished on Cavehill by about 9.15pm on Saturday night,” the spokesperson told the Belfast Telegraph.

They added that the blaze “didn’t turn out to be as bad” as initially expected.

"We’re warning the public that we’re having a particularly dry spell [of weather] at the minute, and we’re asking them to take care when they’re out and about in the countryside or in upland areas, because the gorse is very dry at present,” the spokesperson continued.

Gorse is a shrub very commonly found around the island Ireland. The prickly evergreen is highly flammable and when it catches alight can spread very quickly.

Recent high temperatures across the country has provided ideal growing conditions for gorse, and therefore ideal fire spreading conditions.

The NIFRS recently released a further wildfire warning statement, after a week in which they dealt with 67 wildfires, while also responding to 238 other emergency incidents across Northern Ireland.

With the warm weather set to continue throughout the weekend in the region, and temperatures of 18 degrees forecast for Sunday, Assistant Chief Fire & Rescue Officer Aidan Jennings added that conditions are expected to be ripe for wildfires to spread quickly.

“We are acutely aware that this is early in the year for wildfires to take hold meaning we are potentially facing a sustained period of responding to wildfires, should the good weather continue,” he said.

“We have detailed plans in place to respond to wildfire incidents but there’s no doubt it puts an added pressure on our service and our partner agencies. That’s why it’s so crucial that the public do their part.

“If you’re visiting the countryside this weekend please be extremely careful with anything that might start a fire including matches, lighters and barbeques.

“Remember, deliberately setting a wildfire is a criminal offence, can be devastating to the environment and ultimately puts people’s lives at risk.”

Monday evening saw the NIFRS monitor an initial fire in the Cavehill area overnight, and they had to return to the scene at first light the next morning to extinguish it.

Thursday further saw the service extinguish another gorse fire in the Mourne Mountains.