Second man arrested after dog found partially buried alive

A 23-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday after a dog was found partially buried alive in Derry.

The animal was found by a member of the public in Ballyarnett Country Park on March 15. The animal was eventually put down due to its extensive injuries.

Officers investigating the incident also conducted a search of an address.

On Friday, a 29-year-old man was charged with offences including causing unnecessary suffering to animals, and four counts of failing to take reasonable steps to ensure the needs of an animal.

Derry-based pet charity Pet FBI Rescue said the dog had been repeatedly beaten with rocks and had further rocks placed on top of it.

"She sustained brain damage, broken ribs and a collapsed lung to name a few of the horrific injuries inflicted,” they said.

“This soul’s suffering was ended an hour ago and she was humanely put to sleep when the vet team determined she was too far gone and she passed away in the arms of our volunteer."

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A 23-year-old man was arrested today on suspicion of causing unnecessary suffering to animals. The arrest follows a report of a dog that was found injured and partially buried in Ballyarnett Country Park on March 15. The man remains in custody at this time.”