Second man arrested as search for Chloe Mitchell continues

Search and rescue teams behind a property on Edward Street in Ballymena during the search for Chloe Mitchell (Liam McBurney/PA)

Police investigating the disappearance of Co Antrim woman Chloe Mitchell have arrested a second man.

The 34-year-old was detained in the Ballymena area on Saturday morning.

Ms Mitchell, 21, was last seen on CCTV in the early hours of June 3 in Ballymena town centre.

A major search operation continued in the town on Saturday.

Several of the searches have focused on the area around the Braid River in the Co Antrim town (Liam McBurney/PA)

A 26-year-old man was arrested in Lurgan, Co Armagh, on Thursday in connection with the case.

Police have secured a 36-hour extension to his detention period.

The Community Search and Rescue organisation has been assisting police in the operation.

On Saturday, officers made a renewed appeal for information about Ms Mitchell’s disappearance.

PSNI Superintendent Gillian Kearney speaks during a press conference on Friday (Liam McBurney/PA)

PSNI Mid and East Antrim District Commander Superintendent Gillian Kearney said: “Police are becoming increasingly concerned about Chloe’s safety and we have launched a criminal investigation into her disappearance.

“It is completely out of character for her to not be in contact with her family, who are being supported by specialist officers during this worrying time.

“I am appealing to anyone who was travelling through the James Street area in Ballymena from 10pm on Friday, June 2 and 5.40pm on Thursday, June 8 to think if they saw Chloe or anything unusual.

“I would also appeal for anyone with dashcam footage during this period to bring it to police.

“Chloe was last seen wearing a green and black Northface-style jacket, a white T-shirt, leggings and Nike trainers.”