Second man arrested in shooting of DCI John Caldwell

Police investigating the shooting of a senior detective in Northern Ireland last month have made another arrest.

A 47-year-old man has been detained after the search of a house in Coalisland, Co Tyrone.

A 60-year-old man was arrested under the Terrorism Act earlier on Thursday following the search of a house in Belfast.

They have both been taken to Musgrave serious crime suite in Belfast for questioning.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell is recovering after being shot several times while off duty at a sports complex in Omagh, Co Tyrone, in February.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland have made several other arrests during their investigation into the attempted murder.