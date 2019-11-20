Second man charged in Ballynahinch ATM theft bid investigation

The forecourt roof of the filling station collapse during the attempted ATM theft

A second man has been charged in connection with the attempted theft of an ATM at a filling station in Ballynahinch.

The roof of Carlisles filling station on the Belfast Road in the town collapsed during the botched attempt to drag an ATM from its housing with a digger on Monday.

Items including scratch cards, cash and cigarettes were stolen from the shop during the incident.

On Wednesday, detectives charged a 25-year-old man with burglary, criminal damage endangering life with intent and aggravated vehicle-taking causing damage to property.

He is due to appear before Downpatrick Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Meanwhile, a second man, Adrian Boyd (26), was remanded into custody on Tuesday charged with a number of offences relating to the attempted ATM theft.

A 22-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and attempting to pervert the course of justice as part of the investigation remains in police custody.