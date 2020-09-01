Second man charged in connection with Belfast bonfire attack on police

Riot Police and contractors remove wood for a bonfire in the Distillery Street area of west Belfast on August 8th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A second man has been charged with rioting during an incident that left 29 police officers injured,

Officers came under attack while assisting the removal of bonfire material in the Distillery Street area of west Belfast on August 8.

The 42-year-old will appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on Monday, September 28.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

A 22-year-old man was also charged with rioting in connection with the incident last week.

During the incident came under attack with petrol bombs, heavy masonry and vehicle parts. Injuries ranged from concussion to back, head and neck injuries.

The scenes were widely condemned by Northern Ireland's political parties and policing bodies.