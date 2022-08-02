Second man charged over Ballymena murder of Victor Hamilton

The body of 63-year-old Victor Hamilton was discovered in the driveway of his Ballymena home. Pic: PSNI

Police have charged a second man in relation to a murder in Ballymena last month.

Victor Hamilton (63) was found outside his home in Orkney Drive on July 26.

Late on Monday night detectives said they had charged a 33-year-old man with murder.

He is expected to appear before Antrim Magistrates’ Court via videolink today.

As is normal, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Previously, a 29-year-old man also accused of the murder was remanded into custody.

On Monday, Mamadu Saido Djalo appeared via videolink at Coleraine Magistrates’ Court and said he understood the charge against him.