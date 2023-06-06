Second man dies following crash in Co Antrim

Police have confirmed a second man has died following a two-vehicle road traffic collision in Crumlin.

The crash occurred on the Moira Road on Wednesday, May 31.

Matthew Anderson, 28-years-old, from Lisburn, was taken to hospital from the scene but has since died.

Robert Laverty, 74-years-old, from Belfast, died at the scene.

Detective Sergeant McIvor from the Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report at around 7.15am of a collision involving a Ford Fiesta and a Renault Scenic.

"Officers attended, alongside colleagues from NIAS and NIFRS. A 74-year-old man, previously named as Robert Laverty from the Belfast area, died at the scene.

"A second man was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, but has since died. He has been named as 28-year-old Matthew Anderson from the Lisburn area.”

Police have asked anyone with information to contact them via 101.