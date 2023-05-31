Second NI crematorium set to open in Newtownabbey

Another shot of the interior of the new crematorium in Newtownabbey. Photo: McNickle Church Interior Solutions

A new crematorium is set to open in Newtownabbey next week.

It will be the second facility in Northern Ireland and will provide 30 cremations a week.

Built by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, the new facility cost around £5m to build.

It is located just off the A8 from Sandyknowes Roundabout (M2) to Larne, directly opposite Ballyearl Arts and Leisure Centre on the Doagh Road, Newtownabbey.

The council’s website says the new crematorium is expected to open to the public in early summer 2023.

It joins Northern Ireland’s only other crematorium, Roselawn, which is based in Belfast.

The crematorium will open Monday to Friday from 9am to 4pm, and will offer six cremations a day.

Services will be 45 minutes long, and there will be space for 164 mourners in the new building as well as an overflow area.

All faiths will be welcome to use the new facility, and livestreaming of services will be available for those unable to attend services.

The council’s website says the grounds and building will be well away from the road, and that a pond as well as native trees and plant life have been included to encourage a sense of calm.

The pricing for the 2023/2024 is £475 for residents in the Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough and £950 for non-residents