Second NI weather warning issued for snow and ice with potential for significant snowfall later in week

The Met Office has issued a second yellow weather warning for snow and ice affecting all six counties in Northern Ireland.

The first will come into force at 9pm on Monday until 10am on Tuesday.

"Snow and hail showers will affect parts of Northern Ireland late Monday onwards into Tuesday,” the weather alert states.

“Many areas will see little or no accumulations of snow, but 1 to 2cm could settle in some spots, most likely over higher ground and over northern parts of Northern Ireland.

"Additionally, icy stretches are expected on untreated surfaces.”

Travel disruption is expected as a result of snow showers and icy patches which will likely affect some roads and railways meaning journeys could take longer than usual.

Injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces are also likely with untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths posing a particular risk.

However, a second warning will come into force at 3pm on Thursday until 6pm on Friday when up to 10cm of snow could fall on lower ground.

Hilly areas could see as much as 20cm fall.

Met Office forecaster Dan Stroud a cold front sinking south across the UK will see temperatures drop dramatically this week.

"That t cold air will meet a weather front on Thursday evening turning rain to sleet and snow,” he explained.

"But skies will clear overnight with temperatures falling below zero resulting in widespread frost so there is a real risk of very icy stretches on Tuesday morning.

"Most places will see temperatures of minus two or three but rural areas could get even lower.”

The meteorologist said Tuesday should be a bright and crisp day for most, however a number of rain showers are likely to turn to snow in the cold air.

"Inland areas are most likely to see sleet and snow,” Mr Stroud added.

Daytime temperatures will struggle to climb above 4C with cold conditions expected to last throughout the week.

"It will become increasingly unsettled as the week goes on with potential for significant snowfall across Northern Ireland on Thursday into Friday,” Mr Stroud added.

"There is a lot of uncertainty at this point though, but 5-10cm is possible on lower ground with 15-20cm on higher ground.”