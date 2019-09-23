Second student dies in Belfast's Holyland area in a week

A female student has died suddenly in the Holyland area of Belfast, the second death of a student in the city in a week.

Police are investigating the sudden death of the woman who died in the Cromwell Road area on Monday.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

Read more Tributes paid following the sudden death of Co Down teen Niall Laverty

Sinn Fein MLA Máirtín Ó Muilleoir said: “My thoughts are with the family and friends of the young woman.

“This is a terrible tragedy and an unspeakable loss for her family and friends.

“This second death of a student in the Holylands in two weeks should spur all those with a duty of care to our student population to look again at how they are fulfilling their responsibilities.

“I have spent much time in the Holylands and Lower Ormeau over the past ten days as students return to the area and am convinced much more must be done to ensure the wellbeing of our student body.

“Last week, after meeting Queen’s University, Belfast to discuss the challenges surrounding the return of students, I urged the two big universities to convene an emergency forum on this issue. I reiterate that call today.”

The body of Niall Laverty, who was 19-years-old, was discovered inside a house on Palestine Street last week.

The teenager from the village of Raholp, near Downpatrick, had been studying at university in Belfast.