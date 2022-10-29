Second suspect charged over Liam Christie murder in Antrim

A 43-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Liam Christie.

The suspect, who was detained in Antrim on Friday afternoon, has also been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

He is due to appear before Coleraine Magistrates' Court on Monday, October 31.

“As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

Mr Christie (44) was shot eight times at close range as he slept in a house on in the town on Thursday, October 20.

The father-of-three, who was known to police and originally from the Ardoyne area of north Belfast, had only moved into the property in the Ballycraigy estate a few weeks before he was killed.

A neighbour mistook gunshots heard at around 2am for fireworks.

A murder inquiry was launched after the victim’s body was discovered at 9am.

A 44-year-old suspect has already appeared in court, charged with murder.

Jonathan David Patterson, with an address at Moylinney Park in Antrim, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court via videolink on Thursday.

A 43-year-old suspect previously arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

On Friday PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly said the investigation into the “appalling murder” was ongoing.

He also appealed to the public for information.

“We are particularly interested in any dashcam footage from the Ballycraigy estate and the surrounding area of Antrim between 7am on Wednesday, October 19 and 12pm on Thursday, October 20,” he said.

“If you have any footage or information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please call detectives on 101.”