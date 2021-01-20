Second teen held after gang attack couple in Ballymena

Police are treating the incident as a potential hate crime

A second teenager has been arrested after two people were attacked by a gang of youths in Ballymena earlier this month.

Police are treating the incident as a potential hate crime.

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of a man and woman being assaulted in the Co Antrim town on the evening of Saturday, January 2.

It was reported that the victims walking the area were punched and kicked by a group of youths in the Paradise Avenue area of Harryville at around 9.50pm.

The victims were taken to hospital following the assault for treatment of injuries to their face and head.

A 15-year-old male was arrested on Wednesday morning and is currently in custody assisting police with their enquiries.

He is the second person to be arrested in connection with this incident.

Another 15-year-old male, who was previously arrested, was released on bail pending further enquiries.

Enquiries are ongoing in relation to this incident, which police are treating as a potential hate crime.

Detectives would ask anyone with information to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1749 - 02/01/21.