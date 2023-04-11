Second World War bomb found at Co Down beauty spot

A Second World War mortar has been made safe at a natural beauty spot in Co Down (Niall Carson/PA) — © Niall Carson

A Second World War mortar has been made safe at a natural beauty spot in Co Down.

Police said a member of the public found the device, which is thought to have been buried in the ground for some time.

Army technical officers carried out a controlled explosion.

It was found by a member of the public in the Trassey Road area of Newcastle in the Mourne Mountains on Monday afternoon.

A PSNI spokesman thanked local residents for their patience during the security operation.

“Police were informed by a member of the public of an object found in the Trassey Road area of Newcastle, at approximately 3.15pm on Monday, 10th April,” he said.

“The object was not in the direct path of the public and had been buried in the ground for some time.

“Ammunition technical officers attended the scene, who confirmed this was a viable device.

“Cordons in the area were in place for a time and we would like to thank local residents for their patience while we took steps to make the device safe.

“We would also like to remind people walking in the Mournes or other areas who may come across anything of this nature to always report these suspicious devices and never touch the item.”