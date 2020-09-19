Second World War munitions recovered from Co Down harbour

Ardglass Harbour was sealed off for several hours on Saturday.

Munitions believed to date back to the Second World War have been recovered from a Co Down harbour.

Ardglass Harbour was sealed off for several hours on Saturday while Army bomb experts worked to remove the munitions safely.

South Down MP Chris Hazzard said the munitions were caught in the nets of a fishing vessel.

He went on to describe as “completely unacceptable” the appearance of such munitions.

“Ardglass harbour evacuated as local trawler returns with a special catch in its nets – yet more British Army munitions – completely unacceptable that these munitions are regularly putting our coastal communities in danger in Co Down,” he tweeted.

Ulster Unionist councillor Philip Smith criticised his stance, hitting back: “These munitions are WW2 vintage. And currently being dealt with by Army ATO. But any opportunity to have a go at the Brits, eh Chris?”