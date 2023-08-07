Secretary of State hails NI rescue dogs who saved life of woman during Turkish earthquakes

Secretary of State, Chris Heaton-Harris, with Golden Labrador Betsy of the K9 Search and Rescue NI team.

The Secretary of State has praised the efforts of the search and rescue dogs and their handlers who flew to Turkey earlier this year as part of the rescue missions following devastating earthquakes.

K9 Search and Rescue NI are an all-volunteer group and two of its dogs saved a woman 10 days after she was buried alive during the Turkish earthquakes.

Handlers Ryan Gray and Kyle Murray – along with dogs Max and Delta – also located six people including two young children during the searches in February.

Secretary of State Chris Heaton Harris met with the volunteers at K9 Search and Rescue and the dogs following a meeting at the Northern Ireland Office headquarters in Belfast yesterday.

Mr Heaton-Harris personally thanked the team for the work they do and heard more about the services they provide to those in need and highlight the issue of missing people in Northern Ireland and further afield.

The Secretary of State hailed the “incredible” and “vital” actions of the dogs and their handlers.

Following the 7.8 and 7.5 magnitude tremors in south-eastern Turkey on February 6, K9 Search and Rescue NI arrived just days later.

The charity’s founder Ryan Gray said the team had been preparing for deployment to Turkey since the news of the earthquakes first broke.

"This is what we train for,” he said. “The dogs we are sending are USAR dogs (Urban Search and Rescue) and specialise in detecting people in collapsed building structures.

Chris Heaton Harris

“We are privileged to be asked to help in the rescue of survivors and hope we can reunite families with their loved ones.

"We will get straight to work, knowing this search and rescue mission is time sensitive and every minute that passes can be the difference between life and death.”

Search dogs Max and Delta were also involved in the rescue efforts after the Creeslough explosion in Co Donegal last year.

Ten people were killed in the Applegreen petrol station blast in October.

The K9 Search and Rescue NI team were awarded the 999 Hero Award at this year’s Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards in recognition of their efforts in Turkey.

“In terms of doing the job we train so much for it, and we train around the world for it,” said Mr Gray. “We've been to California, Malta and England, training exactly for was happened in Turkey, never mind all the other stuff we do, and we're well-prepared for that.

“When we were in Turkey it was incredibly busy and that was a good thing, because we didn't actually have time to process it while we were there, we just kept working nearly 24 hours a day.”