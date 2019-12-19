Secretary of State Julian Smith signs regulations introducing same-sex marriage to Northern Ireland

Same-sex couples will be able to get married from Valentine's Day

Secretary of State Julian Smith has signed the regulations that will introduce same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland.

Same-sex couples will be able to marry from Valentine's Day next year after the law was introduced from Westminster.

Writing on Twitter, Mr Smith revealed that he had signed the regulation and called it "a very good end to the day".

Earlier on Thursday the Secretary of State announced a deal to restore Stormont had been delayed due to opposition from the DUP.

He posted pictures and wrote "signing the new same-sex marriage regulations for Northern Ireland".

"Same sex couples in Northern Ireland will now be able to marry by Valentine's Day 2020," Mr Smith said.

In July, Parliament voted to pass the Northern Ireland (Executive Formation etc) Act, which forced the Government to act if the devolved Northern Ireland Executive was not re-established by October 21, 2019.

In the absence of a functioning Stormont Executive, the legalisation of same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland is due to come into effect on January 13, 2020.

Couples will have to wait the usual 28 days after submitting their intention to marry, meaning the first weddings will take place on Valentine's Day.