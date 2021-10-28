Secretly recorded meetings of alleged New IRA leadership ‘echo chamber’ for talks about a bygone era, High Court told

Secretly recorded meetings of the alleged New IRA leadership were just an "echo chamber" for talks about a bygone era, the High Court heard today.

Counsel for a man accused of a high-ranking role in the gatherings likened the discussions to pub conversations on Irish republicanism.

Patrick McDaid, 51, of Magowan Park in Derry, is among 10 people in custody following the joint MI5/PSNI surveillance operation.

He faces charges of IRA membership and preparing for acts of terrorism in connection with meetings in Omagh, Co Tyrone between February and July last year.

As he applied for bail prosecutors claimed those in attendance debated the possible kidnapping of drug dealers to obtain an arsenal of weapons and a £500,000 ransom.

Covertly recorded talks also explored potential bombing campaigns, cyber attacks and securing the backing of a foreign government hostile to the United Kingdom, it was contended.

Based on the comments, McDaid is believed to have travelled to Lebanon and made contact with the militant Hezbollah grouping.

It was also claimed that during discussions about dealing with informants he stated: "There has to be f***ing punishment."

A Crown lawyer claimed the evidence points to him being a senior member within the dissident republican terror grouping.

"He is identified as the chair of the Executive, which undoubtedly carries more responsibility," she said.

The barrister argued that his alleged remarks contradicted McDaid's stated opposition to political violence.

But Joe Brolly, defending, insisted no plans or strategy was set out at gatherings he described as a "loose conglomerate, a ragbag of people who seem to come and go".

"(This was) an echo chamber, some people talking about republicanism, talking about the old days," he argued.

"It's like the sort of chat you'd get in a lot of pubs in Derry on a Friday night."

During exchanges Mr Justice McAlinden asked: "Do you have to pat yourself down and search each other when you go for a chat in a pub?

"These people are trying their best to ensure what is said in that room stays in that room.

"They didn't anticipate that someone else had already rigged the place with high quality cameras and sound recording equipment."

It was then put to him that those present lacked the financial resources for any alleged plans to mount a terror campaign.

However, citing the prosecution case, the judge suggested: "What they are saying is we don't have the money to buy these AK47s for ten grand a pop, so what we'll do is kidnap a drug dealer, we'll get the lolly off him and we'll chuck him in the river."

"It's all about trying to regain the status and kudos they may have lost.

"They might be regarded as jokes, or ineffectual, but that would change with just one successful hit. It's the old story - we only have to be lucky once."

Mr Brolly maintained the purpose of the meetings was vague, and characterised alleged conversations about cyber attacks as "wacky".

"Somebody says it would be great if we could push a button and turn off the City of London. It's completely divorced from reality," he contended.

"It all appears to be aspirational... this is entirely rhetorical, not a threat to the peace process, not a threat to PSNI officers or soldiers."

Responding to prosecution submissions that McDaid could flee if released, the barrister submitted: "This isn't the Baader-Meinhof Gang, where's he going to go?"

Mr Brolly described his client as a veteran of human and civil rights with no interest in violence.

Part of the defence centres on the suspected role of a so-called agent provocateur said to have organised the meetings, invited participants and set up the surveillance equipment.

"His name is Dennis McFadden. We understand he is an MI5 agent, or must be," counsel told the court.

"That has never been conceded, the prosecution simply says 'we will not make any comment'."

Following submissions, McDaid's application for bail was adjourned amid issues over his ability to hold proper legal consultations.