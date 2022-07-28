Sectarian graffiti removed from children’s play park in north Belfast

Some of the graffiti left in the playpark

Sectarian graffiti has been removed from a children’s play park in north Belfast.

Offensive slurs including KAT – an acronym for Kill All Taigs – were painted on slides and other outdoor toys in Ballysillan.

North Belfast UUP representative Julie-Anne Corr-Johnston alerted Belfast City Council after being contacted by a local resident.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

“Received a call this morning from a regular park user in Ballysillan upset by sectarian graffiti that has recently appeared on playground equipment,” she tweeted.

“Both depressed and exasperated.

“I have of course made contact with the council to have it removed.”

Ms Corr-Johnston took to social media 45 minutes later to praise the local authority for its quick response.

“Graffiti has now been removed thanks to the swift action of Belfast City Council team,” she wrote.

A spokesperson for Belfast City Council said: “Graffiti on play equipment in Ballysillan playground was reported to us for removal.

"Our team visited the site and removed the graffiti.”

A PSNI spokesperson said no reports have been made regarding the incident.