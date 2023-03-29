Sectarian ‘hate crime’ on interface home in Derry widely condemned

The smashed window of a house in Bann Drive in the Waterside area of Derry which has been subjected to a series of attacks (Credit: Martin McKeown)

A homeowner in the Waterside area of Londonderry has raised concerns about a spate of attacks on her home.

Police are investigating a report of criminal damage caused to a house in the unionist Bann Drive area on Tuesday, March 28.

Situated in an interface area, the house has been “the subject of a sectarian attack for the sixth time in three months”, according to a post by the homeowner on social media.

She said: “It started with snowballs and escalated to mud, pebbles and now large rocks. The only reason for this is that I live in the first ‘interface house’ in Irish Street.

“I have never caused any offence or harm to anyone.

“Could I ask my friends to please share this, so that the residence of Top of the Hill/Gobnascale are made aware.

“I’m sure somebody knows who these young people are. Both boys and girls have been witnessed to be involved.”

The Belfast Telegraph understands that incidents have increased since a new cross-community centre called the Waterside Shared Village opened as it is attracting extra footfall.

At a meeting last week it was acknowledged that in the past incidents were restricted to one or two a year and would have normally been verbal in nature.

The PSNI said it was reported a window at a house on Bann Drive had been smashed sometime between 5pm and 9.20pm on Tuesday.

Sectarian comments are also reported to have been shouted.

Waterside Neighbourhood Inspector Spence said: “We're investigating this as a sectarian-motivated hate crime.

“As part of our enquiries so far we have conducted house-to-house enquiries, and checked CCTV footage. We are also liaising with local community representatives.

“This was a despicable attack which understandably has had an extremely distressing impact on the victim, and it's fortunate no one was physically injured.

“We are also investigating other recent reports of sectarian hate crimes, and we are aware of the understandable concern in relation to what has occurred. We will continue to do all we can and work with the community to bring this criminal behaviour to an end.

“I am appealing to anyone with information about who is involved, or who was in the Bann Drive or wider Irish Street area last night and saw any suspicious activity to report it to us, or anonymously to Crimestoppers. It could be crucial in helping apprehend who is responsible.”

Inspector Spence added: “Hate crime can have a long-lasting, damaging impact on victims and their wider community.

“We believe that every person has the right to go about their lives without being the target of abusive language, or criminal behaviour motivated by hate or prejudice.

“We all have a role in eliminating this behaviour from our society. There is no place for hate and we take reports of this nature incredibly seriously.”

UUP councillor Darren Guy visited the family who said it had escalated from snowballs, to small stones and a brick was thrown through the double-glazed window on Tuesday.

He asked the homeowners if they believed it was linked to the new shared village. They couldn’t be certain, but said it has brought people into the area who wouldn’t otherwise be near it.

“Years ago those houses actually had grills around them at the front and side of the house but they took them down,” he added.

“They had no bother up until recently but it just seems to have escalated.”

He added: “It’s 25 years after the Good Friday Agreement and it’s clear to see that sectarianism has not been sorted. It brought peace but I sometimes think sectarianism is on the rise.”

People Before Profit Waterside candidate Davina Pulis said it was “heartbreaking” that these attacks are continuing.

She added: "Sectarianism has no place in our society. We need to challenge it wherever it rears its ugly head.”

Information about last night's incident, or previous incidents can be reported to police by calling 101, quoting reference number 2140 28/03/23, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.