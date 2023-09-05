‘Sectarian thugs’ behind security alert at playing fields used by East Belfast GAA club condemned

Police at the security alert scene on Church Road in Castlereagh.

Police have closed Church Road in Castlereagh after the discovery of a suspicious object at playing fields used by East Belfast GAA.

Diversions are in place and road users have been advised to seek alternative routes for their journey.

The security alert has impacted on local residents. A nearby primary school and a nursery in the area have been forced to close.

Michael Long – the local Alliance Party councillor for the area – condemned the “sectarian thugs” behind the incident.

"Another suspected device at Henry Jones and Loughview PS is again forced to close,” he posted online.

"The sectarian thugs behind this campaign need to stop. BCC pitches are for everyone. Solidarity with @EastBelfastGAA. Have asked for more security repeatedly.”

Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie hit out at what he called “a concerted effort to intimidate” the club.

"It targets men, women and children and is completely unacceptable, disgraceful and counter productive,” he posted.