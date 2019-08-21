Security alert after suspicious object found on Belfast's Springfield Road

Police at the scene of a security alert in Workman's avenue on the Springfield road, west Belfast on August 21st 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Police are currently at the scene of a security alert following the discovery of a suspicious object in west Belfast.

The object was discovered on the Springfield Road on Monday morning. The Springfield Road is currently closed between Workman Avenue and Pollard Street.

Motorists should seek alternative routes.

Sinn Féin Councillor Claire Canavan said the alert had caused 'significant disruption'.

“This has caused significant inconvenience for the local community this morning. Part of the Springfield Road from West Circular Road roundabout to Lanark Way is currently closed and diversions are in place," said Ms Canavan.

“I would urge motorists to avoid the area and seek alternative routes if possible this morning.”