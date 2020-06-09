Security alert at Belfast City Cemetery ends

A security alert at Belfast City Cemetery has ended.

Belfast City Cemetery on the Falls Road had been closed to visitors for a time after the discovery of a suspicious object inside the grounds of the cemetery.

Police and the bomb squad attended the scene.

The object was examined and has been described as old munitions which are in a non-viable state.

Further examinations of items recovered will be carried out in due course.

Police cordons inside the cemetery have been removed.