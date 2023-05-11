Security alert: Belfast road reopens as ‘viable pipe bomb’ is taken away for further investigation

Officers cordoned off a section of Willowbank Gardens, off the Antrim Road — © Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

A viable pipe bomb type device has been made safe and has been taken away for further examination, following a security alert in north Belfast this evening.

Police and Ammunition Technical Officers attended the incident on the Antrim Road following the discovery of what the PSNI deemed as a “suspicious object” earlier on Thursday afternoon.

The road had been closed between Hopefield Avenue and Limestone Road, but has since fully reopened.

A police spokesperson added: “Thank you to the local community for their patience and understanding while this public safety operation was carried out.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who may have any information which could assist with the investigation should contact detectives on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 878 of 11/05/23.”