Security alert ends in Co Tyrone after report of ‘suspicious object’

Police are at the scene of a security alert in Cookstown.

A security alert in Cookstown has concluded, the PSNI has said.

Police were in attendance at the scene of a security alert following the discovery of a suspicious object in the Coagh Street area of Cookstown.

A number of cordons were in place and the public were asked to avoid the area.

Police subsequently said Coagh Street in Cookstown has now been reopened.

“Officers conducted a public safety operation in the area and a suspicious object located has been declared as nothing untoward. All roads have now reopened.

“Police would like to thank the local community for their assistance during this time,” the PSNI said.