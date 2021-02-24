Security alert ends in west Belfast ends after discovery of hoax device

A security alert in west Belfast has ended after a suspicious object has been declared a hoax.

Residents in Devonshire Place had to leave their homes after the alarm was raised just before 10pm on Tuesday.

Inspector Nick Browne said officers and army technical officers attended the scene and declared the object a hoax.

“A number of residents who had been evacuated from their homes have been allowed to return,” he said.

“I would like to thank the local community and especially those directly impacted for their patience and understanding while police worked to make the area safe.”

The PSNI are now working to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and have appealed for anyone who witnessed suspicious activity to call 101, quoting reference number 1920 for February 23.

A report can also made using the PSNI non-emergency reporting form, while the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online