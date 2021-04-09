Security alert: Homes evacuated after suspicious object discovered in north Belfast

A security alert is underway in north Belfast after the discovery of a suspicious object.

The suspicious item was discovered on Alliance Avenue on Friday evening. The road is closed in both directions.

A number of homes in the area have been evacuated and police are at the scene.

Local DUP councillor Dale Pankhurst urged people to avoid the area.

"A suspicious device has been found close to the second lamp post down from the top of the street. Please avoid the area if possible, particularly the Alliance Avenue/Ardoyne Road junction," he said.

A PSNI spokesperson said no further details were available at this stage.