Security alert in Antrim declared ‘nothing untoward’ after residents evacuated

Police and ATO at the scene of a security alert in the Meadownlands area of Antrim on January, 26th 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph) — © Kevin Scott

A security alert in Antrim which followed a report of a suspicious object being left in the area has ended.

A local councillor has condemned the incident saying it caused “significant disruption” to the lives of residents.

Police received a report that a suspicious object had been left in the Meadowlands area at approximately 9pm last night (Wednesday), with Ammunition Technical Officers dispatched to the scene.

A number of homes were evacuated and the nearby Antrim Forum was opened for those who were forced to leave their homes.

Inspector Patton said: “Ammunition Technical Officers were tasked and following a number of searches, nothing untoward was found.

"A number of homes were evacuated during the public safety operation, with residents affected now able to return to their homes.

"I want to thank the local community, in particular those who were directly affected, for their cooperation and assistance as we worked to keep people safe.”

SDLP Group Leader councillor Roisin Lynch has welcomed an end to the security alert.

Councillor Lynch said: “This security alert in Antrim caused significant disruption on Wednesday night with people being forced from their homes on a cold winter’s night.

"These families were forced to seek refuge in a local council facility while checks were carried out.

“I’d like to thank police and ATO for responding to this incident and keeping people safe and I’m glad nothing untoward was found.

"We need to see an end to incidents like this in our community so people’s lives are not upended and I would encourage anyone with information about this incident to come forward and assist police.”

Police are appealing to anyone with information in relation to this incident to contact the PSNI on 101, quoting reference number 2052 of 25/01/23.

You can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.