Security alert in Co Armagh ends as ‘suspicious object’ declared nothing untoward

A security alert in Co Armagh has ended.

Police attended the scene in the Madden Road area of Tandragee following the discovery of a suspicious object on Monday.

Cordons were put in place at Terryhoogan Road, outside Tandragee FC and at Madden House.

However the PSNI has confirmed the object is not believed to have been anything untoward.

"The road was closed for a couple of hours on Monday evening but has since reopened,” a spokesperson said.

“We would like to thank the public for their co-operation and patience as we investigated this report.”