Security alert in Co Londonderry village ‘nothing untoward’
Allan Preston
A security alert near Maghera has ended after a suspicious object was declared as “nothing untoward”.
Residents were evacuated from their homes on Monday afternoon after the object was found in the Church Way area of Swatragh.
A number of roads had been closed off while the investigation took place with motorists advised to avoid the area.
