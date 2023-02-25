Security alert in Co Tyrone village where vigil held for injured police officer

Emma Montgomery
Belfast Telegraph

The Dervaghroy Road in Beragh has been closed while the police examine a suspicious object on Saturday.

The PSNI have asked members of the public to avoid the area.

Earlier in the day, crowds gathered in the Co Tyrone village near Omagh for a vigil for for DCI John Caldwell, an off-duty police officer who was shot on Wednesday night.

DCI Caldwell remains in a critical condition in hospital following the shooting at a sports complex in Omagh. Police have confirmed they are treating the attempted murder of DCI Caldwell as terrorist-related and carried out by the New IRA.

They took part in a walk of solidarity from the Beragh Swifts ground for Mr Caldwell, who is a volunteer youth coach at the football club.

A rally is to take place in Omagh town centre later.

