Security alert in Cookstown ends following removal of ‘viable pipe bomb’

A viable pipe bomb has been recovered by police following a security alert in Cookstown.

The alarm was raised after a suspicious object was found in Millburn Close shortly after 12pm on Friday.

Police and army bomb experts attended the scene as residents were evacuated from their homes.

"After examination, this was found to be a viable pipe bomb type device,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

Detective Inspector Michael Winters added: “Cordons have now been lifted and residents who were evacuated from their homes have been able to return.

"Enquiries are continuing and we would like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding during this time.

“Anyone with any information about the incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 858 28/10/22.”