Security alert in Dungiven was ‘viable pipe bomb device’

Police have said a suspicious object discovered in Dungiven this morning has been confirmed as a viable pipe bomb device.

A number of residents were evacuated from their homes and a street was closed in the Ard na Smoll area after the device was discovered outside a property around 10.45am.

Police and ATO attended the scene and later declared the device had been removed for further forensic tests.

Residents have since been allowed to return to their homes.

Inspector Stephen McCafferty said: “Leaving viable explosive devices in a residential area is a completely reckless act and shows no regard for the lives of people in this area".

Earlier, SDLP MLA Cara Hunter urged those affected to follow the advice of PSNI officers at the scene.

“This kind of chaos is the last thing families need on a Sunday morning,” she said,

In 2015, a family on the same street spoke of a narrow escape after a pipe bomb was left outside their property.

Last August, it was also reported that shots were fired at the front door of a house in Ard na Smoll.