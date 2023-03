The scene on the Old Holywood Road in Holywood, Co. Down, where a security alert took place. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

A security alert in Holywood, Co Down has ended after a suspicious object was examined and declared to be nothing untoward.

The Old Holywood Road has now reopened following the alert near Palace Barracks.

Diversions had been put in place by police for motorists and a number of homes had been evacuated.

A number of army units are based at the barracks, including The Royal Scots.

It also hosts MI5's headquarters in Northern Ireland.