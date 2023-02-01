Security alert in Newry causing ‘serious disruption’ after suspicious object found

Police are currently in attendance at a security alert in the Barcroft Park area of Newry following the discovery of a suspicious object.

Motorists and pedestrians are advised cordons are currently in place and are asked to avoid the area at present.

Newry and Armagh Sinn Fein advised the public to avoid the area.

“This incident has caused serious disruption to the local residents, and currently Newry Leisure Centre is being made available to any evacuated resident if needed,” a spokesperson added.

SDLP MLA Justin McNulty said Barcroft Community centre is open for those who cannot get to their homes.

“Hope everyone can stay safe,” the Newry and Armagh representative added.

A further update will be provided in due course.