Security alert in Newry ends after ‘viable pipe bomb device’ found

A security alert in Newry is now over after a ‘viable pipe bomb’ was found in the Barcroft Park area of the city on Wednesday evening.

The incident had caused serious disruption to local residents.

The PSNI’s Inspector Heatley said: “Shortly before 5:30pm, police received a report of a suspicious object located in the front garden of a property in the area.

"Officers attended and the object, which has been declared as a viable pipe bomb device, has been taken away for further forensic examination.

“A number of homes were evacuated during the public safety operation, with residents affected now returning to their homes. We would like to thank the local community for their cooperation and assistance.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1525 01/02/23. You can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”