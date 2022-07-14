Security alert in Newtownbutler declared a hoax

It started when a suspicious object was discovered in the Lettergreen Road and Moorlough Road area of Newtownbutler.

Army bomb experts attended the scene and before the incident was declared a hoax.

The road has now reopened.

PSNI Detective Inspector Michael Winters said: “As part of our investigation, we are keen to speak with anyone who was in the area and may have noticed any suspicious or untoward activity on the afternoon of Wednesday July 13th.

“To help assist with our enquiries, we would ask anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage taken from the area between this time frame to contact police.

“We would like to thank the local community for their patience during this time.

"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information about the incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call police at on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 1059 13/07/22.”