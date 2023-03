Police and ATO at the scene of a security alert on the Magheraboy Road in Portrush on March 16th, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A security alert, which saw several homes evacuated overnight in the Magheraboy Road area of Portrush, has ended.

A suspicious object was examined, has been declared a hoax and taken for away for further examination.

Roads have now been re-opened and residents allowed to return to their homes.