Security alert in south Belfast ‘nothing untoward’

Police have declared a security alert in south Belfast as being “nothing untoward”.

Proactive searches were carried out in the Benmore Drive area on Sunday, following reports that a suspicious object had been discarded.

Nothing untoward was discovered and no homes needed to be evacuated, with enquiries still ongoing.

PSNI Superintendent Gerard Pollock said: "I am keen to thank local people for their support and patience as we conducted the searches.

"We are appealing to members of the public living in, or travelling through this area, to be vigilant and not to touch any suspicious objects but to contact police immediately by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency."