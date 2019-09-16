Security alert near Antrim Police Station declared non-suspicious

Police at the scene near Antrim Police Station. Photo by Kevin Scott

Police said it received a report just before 7pm on Monday of a suspicious object which they had discovered at the entrance to Castle Grounds facing Antrim PSNI station.

The area was cordoned off, roads closed and nearby residents evacuated from their homes.

Inspector Neil Patton said: “Following further examination of an object discovered at the Dublin Road area of Antrim last night, the incident has been declared as non-suspicious and nothing untoward.

“Police would again like to thank the members of the public for their cooperation and patience during the policing operation.”