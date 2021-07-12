Security alert near Lisnskea declared ‘elaborate hoax’

Drivers have been asked to avoid the Moorlough Road between Newtownbutler and Lisnaskea.

A security alert in Co Fermanagh has ended after a suspicious object was declared an elaborate hoax.

Chief Inspector Rory Hoy said: “We received a report this morning of a suspicious object in the Moorlough Road area, between Newtownbutler and Lisnaskea.

“Police, along with Ammunition Technical Officers, attended the scene and the object has now been declared an elaborate hoax.”

The Moorlough Road has now been reopened after traffic had been diverted away.

The PSNI thanked local residents for their patience and have appealed for anyone who witnessed suspicious activity to call 101, quoting reference 772 of July 12.