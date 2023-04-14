Security alert near primary school in west Belfast ends

Police and army technical officers at the scene of a security alert near the Monagh Bypass in west Belfast — © Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

A security alert near a primary school in west Belfast has now ended.

Police examined a suspicious object discovered close to Holy Trinity Primary School and declared it as “nothing untoward”.

Residents in the Monagh Road area of the city have been allowed to return to their homes and the route has re-opened.

"An item was examined and declared as nothing untoward,” a PSNI spokesperson confirmed.

“The item has now been taken away and I would like to thank local people for their patience while we worked to ensure their safety,” they added.

A number of homes were evacuated with motorists with the public advised to avoid the area following the discovery.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Councillor Michael Donnelly previously said the road into the Monagh bypass has been closed as a result of the alert.

“Folks, a suspect device has been found close to Holy Trinity School. The road into Turf Lodge of the Monagh by Pass is closed and you can’t get out that way.”

The SDLP’s Paul Doherty previously expressed concern over the incident and said it was the “last thing our community needs.”

“Reports of a suspicious device in the Monagh Road area are extremely concerning and causing significant disruption in the area,” he added.

"The security alert is in the vicinity of the local school and a number of homes in the area have been evacuated as police attend the scene.

“I would ask motorists and the public to avoid the area and to cooperate with police at all times. Hopefully this object is nothing untoward and families will soon be able to return to their homes. Incidents like this are the last thing we want to see in our community on a busy Friday afternoon.”