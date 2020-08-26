Security alert on the M1 causes massive disruption to motorists

A police officer carries out a search at the Stockman’s Lane roundabout in west Belfast on Monday evening

A security alert on the M1 in west Belfast caused massive disruption to motorists yesterday.

A suspicious device discovered on the offslip at the Stockman's Lane roundabout was examined and later declared to be a hoax.

The M1 was closed in both directions between Lisburn and the Broadway intersection, but has since reopened.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police on 101, and quote reference number 2188 of 24/08/20.

You can also submit a report online by using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org