Security alert outside Omagh police station
A cordon has been put in place and a number of homes evacuated in the area.
Liam Tunney
Police are currently attending a security alert close to a PSNI station in Omagh.
"Police are currently in attendance at a security alert in the Derry Road area of Omagh following a report of a suspicious object in the area,” said a spokesperson.
"Cordons are in place and a number of homes have been evacuated. Members of the public are asked to avoid the area at present.”
It is understood a car has been abandoned outside the police station, which is also being evacuated.
More to follow.