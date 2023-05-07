Security alert outside Omagh police station

A cordon has been put in place and a number of homes evacuated in the area.

The PSNI's Derry Road station is at the centre of the alert

Police are currently attending a security alert close to a PSNI station in Omagh.

"Police are currently in attendance at a security alert in the Derry Road area of Omagh following a report of a suspicious object in the area,” said a spokesperson.

"Cordons are in place and a number of homes have been evacuated. Members of the public are asked to avoid the area at present.”

It is understood a car has been abandoned outside the police station, which is also being evacuated.

More to follow.