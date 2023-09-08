Security alert: Residents evacuated from homes as PSNI at scene

Drone shot: Police and ATO on scene of the security alert in the Rosemount area of Derry. Pic by SC Media.

Police are at the scene of a security alert in Londonderry.

Cordons have been erected in the Stewarts Terrace area of Rosemount and residents have been evacuated from their homes.

Pictures show two Ammunition Technical Officer (ATO) vehicles at the scene.

They are parked beside a car on the street which is lined with terraced houses.

Members of the public have been advised to avoid the area.

Brooke Park Leisure Centre is being used as a rest centre for anyone who has been forced to flee their property.

More to follow.