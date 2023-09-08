Security alert: Residents evacuated from homes as PSNI at scene
Police are at the scene of a security alert in Londonderry.
Cordons have been erected in the Stewarts Terrace area of Rosemount and residents have been evacuated from their homes.
Pictures show two Ammunition Technical Officer (ATO) vehicles at the scene.
They are parked beside a car on the street which is lined with terraced houses.
Members of the public have been advised to avoid the area.
Brooke Park Leisure Centre is being used as a rest centre for anyone who has been forced to flee their property.
Read more
More to follow.