Security alert underway in Coleraine

Police are currently at the scene of a security alert at Huguenot Drive in Lisburn.

Police are currently at the scene of a security alert in Coleraine.

Part of the Agivey Road is closed.

Diversions are in place on the Agivey Road at the junctions of the Mullaghinch Road, Drumeil Road and Clagan Park.

There are no further details at this time.

On Saturday night a controlled explosion was carried out following a security alert in Newry which saw families forced to leave their homes overnight.

Police first reported the discovery of a suspicious object in the Ashgrove Road area on Saturday afternoon which required a number of roads to be closed.

Around 15 families had to be evacuated from their homes and at least five needed shelter in a nearby leisure centre.