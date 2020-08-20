Security alerts across Belfast end as objects declared a hoax

PACEMAKER BELFAST 20/08/2020 Police carry out a raid on the Saoradh offices on Belfast's Antrim Road.

A series of security alerts across Belfast have now ended, police have said.

It's after four suspicious objects on Ormeau Road and Lavinia Square in south Belfast, and Lepper Street and Victoria Parade in north Belfast were discovered.

Army technical officers declared the objects a hoax.

Chief Inspector Gavin Kirkpatrick said: "In total, 15 homes were evacuated during the alerts, which caused significant disruption to the residents in the area. We thank those directly impacted for their cooperation during this security operation.

"Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information to contact police on 101 quoting reference 692 20/08/20.

"You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ . Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."

The security alerts came after the PSNI arrested nine people across Northern Ireland as part of a major operation against the New IRA.

Police were on Wednesday given three additional days to question them.

On Thursday detectives from the PSNI's Terrorism Investigation Unit searched four locations in Belfast, Dungannon, Newry and Derry in connection with the investigation into the activities of the New IRA.